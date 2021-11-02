Contests
Police ID man caught throwing pumpkin into Delhi Township gas station

Police say the man threw a pumpkin inside the UDF store on Delhi Road.
Police say the man threw a pumpkin inside the UDF store on Delhi Road.(Delhi Township Police)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified a man who was caught on camera throwing a pumpkin into a gas station early Monday morning.

According to Delhi Township Police, 18-year-old Corgan Fry threw a cup of water at a clerk, then returned and was seen on surveillance video throwing a pumpkin inside the UDF on Delhi Road.

Fry was arrested and charged with criminal damaging.

