Police ID man caught throwing pumpkin into Delhi Township gas station

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified a man who was caught on camera throwing a pumpkin into a gas station early Monday morning.

According to Delhi Township Police, 18-year-old Corgan Fry threw a cup of water at a clerk, then returned and was seen on surveillance video throwing a pumpkin inside the UDF on Delhi Road.

Fry was arrested and charged with criminal damaging.

