Sheriff looking for owner of emaciated, deceased dog found in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler Sheriff’s Office dog warden is looking for the owner of a dog that was found deceased in Madison Township.

The dog warden responded to the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Township for a report of a dead dog that was called in by a bus driver who was on her route.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, the brindle Cane Corso was in a cage covered with feces that was wrapped in a shower curtain and liner with the hooks still attached.

The sheriff’s office said the cage also had two filthy bowls inside.

“Whomever is responsible for this K9′s death needs step up or be identified,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus at 513-887-7297.

