Sheriff’s office investigating reports of objects being thrown at vehicles in Anderson Township

By Andrea Medina
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two drivers reported someone threw something at their vehicles.

The most recent of the alleged incidents happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Clough Pike in Anderson Township.

Amanda Toft says she was on her way to her coffee shop when out of nowhere, she saw something out of the corner of her eye.

It was still dark outside at the time, so she was unsure what happened.

“Then I thought I ran over something,” Toft recalled. “Like I didn’t notice anything. Then I look directly to my mirror, and it was so dark I didn’t even notice my windshield had cracked.”

Toft thinks her windshield was hit by a rock someone threw.

She was not hurt, but she says she was shocked at what happened.

“I got to work, and I had to sit down there; I was crying hysterically,” Toft said. “Whether it was pregnancy hormones or the fact I was traumatized, I just sat there and cried.”

Toft is not the first person to report something like this happening.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, another woman said she was driving in the 1500 block of Nagel Road on Oct. 31 when something hit her car.

The woman thinks the unknown object was thrown by someone in a wooded area along the road.

Whatever hit the woman’s car managed to break the window.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has not found a suspect as they continue to investigate.

