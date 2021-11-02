Contests
Spread some holiday cheer: USPS Operation Santa now accepting letters

Man holding Christmas present laid on a wooden table background
Man holding Christmas present laid on a wooden table background(Storyblocks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Postal Service is now accepting letters for the 109-year-old USPS Operation Santa Program.

USPS Operation Santa pairs letters from kids and families with people who want to help fulfill their holiday wishes.

USPS says this is what to include within the letter:

  • Tell Santa what type of year you’ve had.
  • Requests for clothes and shoes should include preferred size, style and color. For toys, games and books, include names and titles.
  • Return address information with a full name, street address, apartment/unit number (if applicable), city, state and ZIP Code.

Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10, and they will be uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com through Dec. 15 for potential adoption.

Letters also must be sent to Santa’s official workshop address: Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 888888.

To learn more about adopting a letter and information on Operation Santa, visit their website.

