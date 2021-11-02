Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in fatal OTR park shooting that killed beloved father-of-six

LaDon Williams
LaDon Williams(Provided by family)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Brandon Dates, Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine that happened in early May 2019.

LaDon Williams, a 36-year-old father of six, was shot in a car at Grant Park in the 100 block of East McMicken Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Days after LaDon’s shooting, police arrested Dates, Jr., 16, on an open murder warrant.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, gun specifications, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He was given a 19-year sentence.

LaDon’s wife and mother told FOX19 NOW he was a great father and great friend.

According to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing, Dates, Jr. also must register as a violent offender every year for 10 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, OSHP said.
I-71 in Warren County reopens after deadly crash
Adventure Express is a wooden rolller coaster that opened at Kings Island in 1991. It travels...
Kings Island lawsuit: Woman suffered stroke after riding roller coaster
Eddasia Parson
Woman arrested after chase in Blue Ash, evidence indicates link to Tri-State car theft ring, police say
Kellie Drollinger
Tragedy piles on for children who lost mother in East Price Hill shooting
Northbound Interstate 71 is closed past Wilmington Road due to a wrong-way fatal crash and fuel...
NB I-71 reopens after wrong-way fatal crash

Latest News

Police say they recovered multiple guitars from an area within the City of Lawrenceburg.
Lawrenceburg police need help locating owners of recovered guitars
Fake slate card prompts apology on election day in Cincinnati
Cincinnati City Council candidate apologizes for fake Democratic slate card; party plans formal complaint
AAA says it's time to start prepping your vehicle for winter weather.
It’s time now to prepare your vehicle for cold weather
The dog warden responded to the area of Knoll Lane in Madison Township.
Sheriff looking for owner of emaciated, deceased dog found in Butler County
Cincinnati police are investigating a possible threat made outside a polling place in North...
Police investigate possible threat at polling place after woman says person pointed gun at her