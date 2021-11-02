Teen pleads guilty in fatal OTR park shooting that killed beloved father-of-six

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Brandon Dates, Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine that happened in early May 2019.

LaDon Williams, a 36-year-old father of six, was shot in a car at Grant Park in the 100 block of East McMicken Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Days after LaDon’s shooting, police arrested Dates, Jr., 16, on an open murder warrant.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, gun specifications, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He was given a 19-year sentence.

LaDon’s wife and mother told FOX19 NOW he was a great father and great friend.

According to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing, Dates, Jr. also must register as a violent offender every year for 10 years.

