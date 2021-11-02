City Council candidate accused of faking endorsement fights back in whirlwind presser

See election results come in here.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council candidate Brian Garry faces election-day accusations of strongly suggesting on a card that he was endorsed by the Hamilton County Democratic Party despite having failed to secure that endorsement.

The blue card with a slate of candidates closely imitates the official slate of endorsed candidates. It contained just four of the nine candidates actually endorsed by the HCDP. [See the comparison below]

HCDP Chair Gwen McFarlin calls Garry’s card a deceitful, eleventh-hour attempt to “misinform voters into believing they have the support of the Hamilton County Democratic Party.”

McFarlin also claims Garry himself offered poll workers and volunteers money to distribute the fake slate. Additionally, the HCDP Twitter account says several volunteers alleged Garry personally handed out the slate.

Almost immediately after the accusations surfaced around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Garry responded with a contrite apology on behalf of his campaign: “Our marketing director released this unapproved and against the wishes of our campaign. We have since stopped handing it out and sincerely apologize for any confusion. We did NOT mean to contribute to any voter misinformation.”

Two hours later, Garry arrived at the Hamilton County Board of Elections for an impromptu, whirlwind press conference in which he adopted a recalcitrant and largely unremorseful tone while several times contradicting himself. [The full presser is included in the playlist at the top of this story]

“Her criticisms have no basis,” he said of McFarlin’s accusations.

Garry first said the card was not “intended to deceive voters” and later made the categorical claim that it was not in fact deceptive.

His central points are that the card is constitutionally protected speech; that it merely highlights “good Democrats;” that the HCDP “does not hold a monopoly” on who that is; and that the card does not include language that would lead anyone who scrutinizes it to believe it was contained official HCDP endorsements.

“Yes, it may look too much like theirs, but the contents, it does not say ‘Democratic Party,’” he said. “In order to be deceived, you have to read it. And if it doesn’t say’s ‘Democratic Party’ and it doesn’t say ‘endorsed by,’ then where is the deception?”

Garry said he did pay anyone to hand out the card or hand it out himself, though he said he did pay people to hand out, and did hand out personally, “authorized literature.”

He described the card as “unapproved” in his initial apology, but at the BOE he said it was commonplace throughout his campaign for his marketing director and communications manager to create and distribute items without his approval.

He said the HCDP “can be angry” but later wondered, “If they’re upset, why are they so upset?”

The most dramatic moment came when he mused that the HCDP made the accusations on Tuesday out of fear.

“They’re afraid,” he said. “They’re afraid I’m going to win. That’s why they didn’t endorse me. They’re afraid I’m going to win.”

Later, Garry told a reporter, “I never expected to win.”

Cincinnati Council Candidate accused of lying about Democratic Party endorsement in election-day slate card. (Provided/Enquirer/WXIX)

McFarlin in her statement characterized the alleged actions as being carried out by a candidate “who clearly doesn’t believe he can be successful on his own accord.”

According to a report by the Cincinnati Business Courier, four of Garry’s staffers resigned “effective immediately” on Tuesday evening.

McFarlin says the HCDP will take “the necessary actions to hold the people responsible accountable, both legally and from within our organization,” after the polls close on Tuesday.

It’s not the first trouble Garry’s campaign has endured this election cycle. According to our media partners at the Enquirer, Garry’s former campaign manager said she would not vote for him after resigning in May.

In a post on Facebook, OTR-resident Faith Gingrich-Goetz denounced Garry’s campaign as being rife with “dysfunction” in a way that made her question his ability to lead the city.

Responding to Tuesday’s news, Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman and BOE member Alex Triantafilou said lying to voters about a party endorsement is “serious business” and that he hopes it will be dealt with seriously.

The process to file a complaint starts at the Ohio Election Commission. If the commission finds probable cause that a crime has been committed it then makes a referral for criminal charges to the local prosecutor’s office.

