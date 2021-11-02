Tragedy piles on for children who lost mother in East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friends of the woman shot to death on Saturday in East Price Hill remember her as a mother and a good person who didn’t deserve the fate she suffered.

Kellie Drollinger, 34, died at the hospital after officers found her in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue around 2 a.m.

Amy Weikel says she’d been close friends with Drollinger for more than a decade and that their kids grew up together.

“Great person. Great friend. Fun to be around,” she said of the late mother-of-two.

Kaylee McRoberts, also a friend of Drollinger, added, “She’s one of the funniest people I’ve met. She has always brought a smile onto someone’s face.”

Weikel says Drollinger was at a party on Saturday night with a man when the shooting happened.

“There was like 30 people there, and somebody I guess walked in and shot her and the guy she was with,” she explained.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released his identity.

“They took away a mother, and for what reason?” Weikel posed.

She adds the situation for Drollinger’s children is that much worse because the family was in the process of rebounding from a house fire when the shooting happened.

Weikel says in a GoFundMe page she loves the children like her own. Now she’s spearheading an effort to raise money to buy needed items like school clothes for them.

“I want to do for her kids as much as I can because she’s not here anymore to do it,” she said.

Cincinnati police are continuing to investigate the shooting. There is no update on possible suspects as of this writing.

