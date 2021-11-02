Warren County Commissioners announce property tax holiday

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Warren County property owners will not have to pay the county portion of their property taxes in 2022.

The Warren County Commissioners decided the county will not collect their portion of taxes on property owners in the county.

That means about $24 million stays in the hands of those who own a home or business in Warren County.

“Our senior services folks and our developmental disability folks which both have tremendous carryover balances also are not going to collect their portion for about another $25 million,” said Warren County Commissioner David Young.

Every three years, the county auditors office reassesses the value of properties across the county and those numbers have gone up an average of 17% which means the taxes also go up.

“Net-net, with our property tax holiday, your property taxes are probably going to stay the same in 2022, but they probably would have went up because of this increase in value,” said Young.

The one-time break will cost the county around $24 million it could have collected, but Commissioner Young says that won’t change anything the county offers.

“No, we’re not cutting any services, we’re not cutting any employees, we’re not cutting anything,” Young explained. “We’ve simply been in a financial position to build up, honestly, north of a $50 million carryover.”

Commissioner Young says the county still has more than $20 million in carryover that provides them with a cushion if they need to take on a costly project.

Commissioner Young does want to remind residents it is only the county’s portion of their property tax that they are getting a break on, not the entirety of their property tax. City taxes and school levies will still apply.

