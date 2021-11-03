Aftab Pureval wins Cincinnati mayor’s race

Follow the election results here.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Aftab Pureval is the next mayor of Cincinnati after his opponent David Mann conceded Tuesday night.

Pureval won with 66 percent of the vote.

He spoke in his acceptance speech about his parents coming to the US as refugees from India in search of a better life for him and his brother.

“Because of that incredible decision, my family went from refugees to now the next mayor of Cincinnati,” Aftab said. “Folks, that story only happens here in Cincinnati. Cincinnati is a place where no matter what you look like, where you’re from or how much money you have, if you come here and work hard, you can achieve your dreams. I achieved mine. Thank you so much.”

New #Cincinnati Mayor @AftabPureval addresses crowd:



"Cincinnati is a place where no matter what you look like, where you are from, or how much money you have, if you come here and work hard you can achieve your dreams. Tonight, I achieved mine." @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/amw1K7p6kz — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) November 3, 2021

Congratulations to Aftab on his well-deserved victory. I have spoken with him and wish him nothing but the best, and it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve this community as a councilman, mayor, and member of congress throughout my career. Thank you, Cincinnati! — David Mann (@mannforcincy) November 3, 2021

Pureval beat Mann in a race where the contrasts grew starker—and the accusations more divisive—as the race progressed.

>> ‘Come out of the gate swinging:’ Aftab on the Issues

Pureval, 39, the former county clerk of courts, campaigned as the “change” candidate with a “bold vision” for the city.

That left Mann, 81, a two-time mayor and former congressman, as the establishment foil—with endorsements to match—in an election cycle marked from the outset by corruption-related charges against sitting council members.

In the first debate between the two candidates, Mann likened Pureval’s run for mayor after overseeing the clerk’s office to a kite-flyer who wants to “take control of a 747—except we’re all passengers. I don’t think that’s the direction we should end up.”

Mann would later accuse Pureval in television adverts and mailers of planning to “defund the police.” Pureval’s plan for justice reform contains no such plan, though he has said he wants to improve the efficiency of the police department by sending trained, unarmed professionals on mental-health calls rather than fully outfitted officers.

Another focus was Mann’s handling of a City Council Budget Committee hearing last summer during the George Floyd protests. Mann abruptly ended the meeting when the crowd responded acrimoniously to a speaker who voiced support for police funding.

>> ‘I felt trapped:’ Mann explains decision to adjourn public input hearing

Pureval said Mann at that moment turned his back on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The very next day your two staffers decided to quit in disgust,” Pureval said. “I don’t know how you expect to lead the city when you can’t lead your two staffers.”

Said Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters after Pureval’s win:

“Congratulations to Aftab Pureval on his hard-fought victory tonight. Mayor-elect Pureval will improve the lives of Cincinnatians in every corner of the city by growing small businesses, improving public safety and making housing more affordable. I look forward to seeing all he will accomplish in office.”

Mayoral candidate and current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Aftab Pureval poses in front of City Hall in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Amanda Rossman, The Enquirer)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.