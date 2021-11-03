Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Boone County crash turns fatal, sheriff says

(WGEM)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - At least one person is dead in a Boone County crash on Tuesday night, authorities say.

The crash happened sometime before 7 p.m. at US-42 and Verona-Mudlick Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were still on the scene more than two hours later.

BCSO confirmed the crash is “a fatal” but nothing more.

We’re told to expect a press release with more information on the crash.

FOX19 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, OSHP said.
I-71 in Warren County reopens after deadly crash
Adventure Express is a wooden rolller coaster that opened at Kings Island in 1991. It travels...
Kings Island lawsuit: Woman suffered stroke after riding roller coaster
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Eddasia Parson
Woman arrested after chase in Blue Ash, evidence indicates link to Tri-State car theft ring, police say
Kellie Drollinger
Tragedy piles on for children who lost mother in East Price Hill shooting

Latest News

A process server from the Ohio Auditor of State waits outside of the city council chambers...
Cincinnati voters reject Issue 3 and the many changes it would have made at City Hall
Mayoral candidate and current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Aftab Pureval poses in front of...
Aftab Pureval wins Cincinnati mayor’s race
Brian Garry reacts to accusations
City Council candidate accused of faking endorsement fights back in whirlwind presser
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8) reacts after making a catch during the...
Outside looking in: UC left out of CFB Playoff top 4