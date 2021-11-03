Boone County crash turns fatal, sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - At least one person is dead in a Boone County crash on Tuesday night, authorities say.

The crash happened sometime before 7 p.m. at US-42 and Verona-Mudlick Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were still on the scene more than two hours later.

BCSO confirmed the crash is “a fatal” but nothing more.

We’re told to expect a press release with more information on the crash.

FOX19 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.