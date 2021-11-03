Chipotle tests new menu item in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing a new menu item at 95 restaurants in Cincinnati and Sacramento for a limited time.

It’s a new flavor of chicken called Pollo Asado that features garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers and hand-chopped cilantro. This is the first time in 28 years Chipotle has tried out a new chicken recipe.

“Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer in a news release.

“With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients.”

To celebrate the Pollo Asado test, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Pollo Asado orders via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from Nov. 8-14.

