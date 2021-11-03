Contests
Cincinnati Children’s to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for kids Wednesday

covid-19 vaccine for kids
covid-19 vaccine for kids(WBAY)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids ages 5 to 11 can start getting their COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Cincinnati Children’s announced the available vaccinations shortly after Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot was cleared for use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccines will be available Wednesday at the medical center’s vaccine clinic on the Avondale campus.

Children’s Hospital said it’s preferred that parents make appointments to have their children vaccinated.

Cincinnati Children’s will also the COVID vaccine to kids at other locations in the coming days. The next locations include the Liberty Campus in Butler County, at the Green Township outpatient center, the Hopple Street Health Center, and at Cincinnati Children’s primary care offices.

Hamilton County Public Health has 1,200 doses of the vaccine authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Hamilton County Public Health Public Information Officer Mike Samet said the doses will be for the county’s vaccine clinics.

Once approved, pediatricians, school clinics, some retail clinics, public health, etc., will be providing shots, he said.

Vaccine clinic listings are provided on Hamilton County Public Health’s website.

