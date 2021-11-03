Cincinnati Zoo offering $500 hiring bonus to seasonal employees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering a $500 hiring bonus to seasonal employees who work through the end of the PNC Festival of Lights.

The PNC Festival of Lights begins Nov. 19 and goes through Jan. 9, 2022.

The zoo is looking to fill positions ranging from visitor experience to security and more.

To get seasonal employees hired, the zoo is hosting a job fair on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair will take place in the zoo’s educational building.

Anyone who attends the job fair will get two tickets to the PNC Festival of Lights.

Those planning to attend the job fair are encouraged to apply in advance.

