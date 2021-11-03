Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo offering $500 hiring bonus to seasonal employees

A child was reportedly bitten at the Cincinnati Zoo on Tuesday.
A child was reportedly bitten at the Cincinnati Zoo on Tuesday.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering a $500 hiring bonus to seasonal employees who work through the end of the PNC Festival of Lights.

The PNC Festival of Lights begins Nov. 19 and goes through Jan. 9, 2022.

The zoo is looking to fill positions ranging from visitor experience to security and more.

To get seasonal employees hired, the zoo is hosting a job fair on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair will take place in the zoo’s educational building.

Anyone who attends the job fair will get two tickets to the PNC Festival of Lights.

Those planning to attend the job fair are encouraged to apply in advance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Kellie Drollinger
Tragedy piles on for children who lost mother in East Price Hill shooting
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Adventure Express is a wooden rolller coaster that opened at Kings Island in 1991. It travels...
Kings Island lawsuit: Woman suffered stroke after riding roller coaster
Eddasia Parson
Woman arrested after chase in Blue Ash, evidence indicates link to Tri-State car theft ring, police say

Latest News

Shadow was rescued after becoming trapped under a patio.
VIDEO: Blue Ash firefighters rescue dog trapped under enclosed patio
shadow
Blue Ash Firefighters rescue trapped dog
Metro awarded $12 million in grants to modernize bus fleet, build new transit center
Kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine today.
400K doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ohio this week, department of health says