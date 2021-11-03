Crash closes NB I-71 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate I-71 is closed in Warren County due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened near the Ohio 48 exit at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, a dispatcher said.

A vehicle with at least one person inside is trapped under a semi.

The medical helicopter Care Flight responded, according to OSP.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.