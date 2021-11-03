Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Crash closes NB I-71 in Warren County

Northbound Interstate I-71 is closed in Warren County due to a crash involving a semi...
Northbound Interstate I-71 is closed in Warren County due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate I-71 is closed in Warren County due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened near the Ohio 48 exit at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, a dispatcher said.

A vehicle with at least one person inside is trapped under a semi.

The medical helicopter Care Flight responded, according to OSP.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Kellie Drollinger
Tragedy piles on for children who lost mother in East Price Hill shooting
Adventure Express is a wooden rolller coaster that opened at Kings Island in 1991. It travels...
Kings Island lawsuit: Woman suffered stroke after riding roller coaster
Eddasia Parson
Woman arrested after chase in Blue Ash, evidence indicates link to Tri-State car theft ring, police say
Fake slate card prompts apology on election day in Cincinnati (Provided to the Cincinnati...
Cincinnati City Council candidate apologizes for fake Democratic slate card; party plans formal complaint

Latest News

Mayoral candidate and current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Aftab Pureval poses in front of...
Aftab Pureval wins Cincinnati mayor’s race
A Freeze Warning is in effect midnight Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday for most of the...
Freeze warning Wednesday morning
Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing a new menu item at 95 restaurants in Cincinnati and...
Chipotle tests new menu item in Cincinnati
Butler County woman reports man exposed himself to her in parking lot
Woman says man exposed himself to her in Butler County parking lot