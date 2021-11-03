Election Results: Cincinnati City Council
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The votes are in and six new Cincinnati City Councilmembers have been elected and three others re-elected.
- Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (re-elected)
- Greg Landsman (re-elected)
- Reggie Harris
- Meeka Owens
- Victoria Parks
- Scotty Johnson
- Jeff Cramerding
- Mark Jeffreys
- Liz Keating (re-elected)
The 2021 election had a record number of candidates (35) vying for the nine openings on the council.
The new council will join Cincinnati’s first new mayor in eight years, Aftab Pureval.
