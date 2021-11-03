Election Results: Cincinnati City Council

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The votes are in and six new Cincinnati City Councilmembers have been elected and three others re-elected.

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (re-elected)

Greg Landsman (re-elected)

Reggie Harris

Meeka Owens

Victoria Parks

Scotty Johnson

Jeff Cramerding

Mark Jeffreys

Liz Keating (re-elected)

The 2021 election had a record number of candidates (35) vying for the nine openings on the council.

The new council will join Cincinnati’s first new mayor in eight years, Aftab Pureval.

