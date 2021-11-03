Contests
Election Results: Cincinnati City Council

Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The votes are in and six new Cincinnati City Councilmembers have been elected and three others re-elected.

  • Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (re-elected)
  • Greg Landsman (re-elected)
  • Reggie Harris
  • Meeka Owens
  • Victoria Parks
  • Scotty Johnson
  • Jeff Cramerding
  • Mark Jeffreys
  • Liz Keating (re-elected)
The 2021 election had a record number of candidates (35) vying for the nine openings on the council.

The new council will join Cincinnati’s first new mayor in eight years, Aftab Pureval.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

