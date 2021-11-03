Contests
Family of Price Hill murder victim still looking for answers nearly decade later

Raymund Jennings, 18, was killed on Nov. 2, 2012. No arrested have been in connection with his...
Raymund Jennings, 18, was killed on Nov. 2, 2012. No arrested have been in connection with his death.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family and friends are still waiting for the murder of their loved one to be solved as they honor him on the anniversary of his death.

Raymund Jennings, 18, was killed on Nov. 2, 2012.

Years later, his family holds out hope that the person who killed him will be brought to justice.

“I don’t want to see another mourn the way I have over these last nine years,” Juanita Elliott, Jennings’ mom, said Tuesday.

Elliott recalls the last text she sent to her son.

“My last text at night, he was on his way home. I said, ‘boy you better get here,’ because I had a job interview set up for him that he didn’t even know,” said Elliott.

Elliott says her son was shot at the bus stop he used.

She was asleep when the shooting, Elliott says.

She awoke to dozens of missed calls and knew bad news was coming.

“I dozed off and when I got up, there was over 50 calls on my phone,” said Elliott. “When I got that call, I knew it was over, and I just got to praying.”

Now, nine years later, no one has been arrested for Jennings’ murder.

According to detectives, Jennings could have shot in retaliation.

His mom thinks her son was not the intended target.

“Raymund, everybody in Price Hill knew him,” said Elliott. “You could go in any store, everybody knew him.”

All this mother wants is for anyone who has information about Jennings’ death to come forward.

“You’re not a snitch, you’re a witness. You know something. Tell. Don’t let another mother live in vain,” said Elliott. “Don’t let another mother suffer like I’ve been suffering. Please. Please.”

If you have any information about the shooting death of Jennings, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

