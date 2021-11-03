Contests
‘College GameDay’ announces set location for first trip to UC

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to mascots from the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Times Square on Sept. 23, the first time the popular pregame road show travels to New York City. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from The Commons on the campus of the College Football Playoff’s No. 6 ranked University of Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

“GameDay” announced last weekend Lee Corso and the crew is making their first trip to UC for the Bearcats’ game against Tulsa.

The Commons is in front of Tangeman University Center adjacent to MainStreet at the center of the University of Cincinnati’s West Campus.

Lineup for “The Pit” area nearest the stage will start at 5:30 a.m.

Parking starts at $15 at Eden Garage on UC’s East Campus for those that prepay at cpaw.io/cgdparking. Cash parking on Saturday will be $20 from the Eden Garage.

The national pregame show will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The celebrity guest picker has not been announced yet.

On Tuesday, the Playoff Committee released its first rankings for the 2021 season.

Despite an undefeated record and a road win against a top 10 ranked team (Notre Dame), the committee left UC out of the top four.

  • No. 1 - Georgia (8-0)
  • No. 2 - Alabama (7-1)
  • No. 3 - Michigan State (8-0)
  • No. 4 - Oregon (7-1)
  • No. 5 - Ohio State (7-1)
  • No. 6 - Cincinnati (8-0)

When asked about UC’s ranking, CFP Selection Committee Chair Gary Barta said aside from the win at No. 10 Notre Dame, the Bearcats have failed to impress.

“The committee has great respect for Cincinnati. The win at Notre Dame is clearly a really impressive win, when you look at their schedule after that or who they played after that, who else did they beat? The committee has been watching games all year and most recently in the last two weeks.

“A 2-6 Navy team and then a 1-7 Tulane team with a freshman quarterback starting, so very impressive win against Notre Dame, a lot of respect, but looking at the whole picture, we believe sixth is the right place for Cincinnati.”

UC is No. 2 in the most recent AP poll, which surveys sports writers and does not bear in who makes the playoff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

