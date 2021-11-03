Contests
Gov DeWine, wife exposed to staff with COVID-19, cancel events

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine canceled events through the weekend after they...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine canceled events through the weekend after they were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced.(Fran DeWine Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine canceled events through the weekend after they were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced.

Both of the DeWines are fully vaccinated, received their boosters, tested negative for COVID and have no symptoms, the release states.

The couple will not attend in-person events through Sunday and will continue to undergo daily COVID-19 testing.

