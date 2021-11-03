Gov DeWine, wife exposed to staff with COVID-19, cancel events

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine canceled events through the weekend after they were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced.

Both of the DeWines are fully vaccinated, received their boosters, tested negative for COVID and have no symptoms, the release states.

The couple will not attend in-person events through Sunday and will continue to undergo daily COVID-19 testing.

This week, Fran & I got our Pfizer #COVID19 booster shots at @OSUWexMed. I encourage Ohioans who are eligible for a booster to visit https://t.co/p44wrIdrBe to schedule an appointment to help ensure you maintain the highest protection over time and against variant strains. pic.twitter.com/CO2lFsP5Ls — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 1, 2021

