‘Heavy’ demand for vaccine among kids 5-11 at Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of kids who arrived at a vaccine clinic on Wednesday left vaccinated against COVID-19.

At one point, the clinic had to stop accepting walk-in appointments because of what one spokesperson described as “heavy” pent-up demand.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center hosted the clinic at its Avondale campus on the first day the Pfizer vaccine was available for kids 5-11 after the CDC gave the final ok late Tuesday.

The clinic was specifically purposed for that age group.

Children’s began accepting online registration on Tuesday evening. It wasn’t long before all appointments were booked, according to the hospital spokesperson.

The clinic accepted walk-ins until around 5:30 p.m., when the spokesperson says it had to stop. In total, the clinic vaccinated 400 kids on Wednesday alone.

Verity, 8, was one of the first children vaccinated.

“I’m immunocompromised,” Verity said. “I can’t technically live without this vaccine because if I get COVID, I’m toast. I just really want this. And I want all my friends to see this vaccine isn’t scary at all. […]It didn’t hurt.”

Nearly 1,500 kids 5-11 have been scheduled to receive the vaccine through Nov. 27, the Children’s spokesperson says.

The Ohio Department of Health expects around 400,000 doses of pediatric vaccines to arrive in Ohio this week. ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff said Wednesday there will be “plenty to go around.”

The shots will be available soon and will be offered at pediatrician offices, clinics and pharmacies. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.

Clinical researchers at Children’s conducted some of the pediatric clinical trials on which Pfizer based its submission to the CDC.

Children’s Chief of Staff, Patty Manning, MD, says those trials proved the vaccine is safe and effective in children.

Future clinics will be held at the Avondale campus as well as other Children’s locations, including the Liberty Campus in Butler County, the Green Township outpatient center, the Hopple Street Health Center and primary care offices.

Parents may request an appointment here.

Parents are urged to check back via the website in the coming days as additional appointment times are being added.

Parents can also check with their pediatrician’s office.

