Kroger launches paid membership program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger announced Wednesday it is launching a paid membership program similar to Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus.

For either $59 or $99 per year, Kroger Boost will provide customers access to free delivery and additional benefits like 2X fuel points up to $1 off per gallon of fuel.

Kroger officials say the annual membership offers an added level of convenience and value for customers, as part of its loyalty program.

“Customers are increasingly looking for more convenient ways to feed their families and shop for groceries while consolidating trips and saving money. From fresh food to household essentials, Boost elevates everything Kroger has to offer while providing our customers access to a new level of savings and benefits,” said Scott Hays, president of the Cincinnati/Dayton Division.

Boost expands on savings already available to customers through Kroger’s longtime free loyalty membership program. It adds money-saving fuel points for members while restoring time previously spent on shopping and grocery pickup. All members receive 2X fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise and free delivery on orders $35 or more. The $59 per year membership enables delivery within 24 hours and the $99 per year membership will allow customers to receive their fresh grocery delivery in as little as 2 hours. New members to either membership tier receive a one-time welcome kit worth over $100, featuring offers from Home Chef, Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost and Our Brands, offsetting the first-year cost of membership.

Bill Bennett, Kroger’s vice president and head of e-commerce explains, “Kroger Boost is an accelerant to the Kroger Family of Companies’ rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, which includes our new Kroger Delivery fulfillment centers.

Through Boost, Kroger remains uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to every customer through the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership. Combine this with a 2X multiplier on our industry-leading fuel points program, and we’re confident we’ve built a truly differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

At launch, Boost will be available to customers in the Atlanta, Cincinnati, Central (Indianapolis) and Columbus divisions.

Additional regions will follow in 2022 across The Kroger Family of Companies.

Eligible customers can enroll in the program at www.kroger.com/boost.

