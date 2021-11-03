Metro awarded $12 million in grants to modernize bus fleet, build new transit center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro announced a $12 million in grant funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) that will go toward a variety of improvements to service and facilities.

The grants will be a part of the Reinventing Metro plan.

Metro received nearly $6 million toward new buses to revitalize its aging fleet, and another $3.5 million toward the construction of a new transit center planned for North College Hill.

Another $2.5 million will go toward a variety of projects meant to modernize Metro’s fleet and make it more sustainable.

Fleet communications upgrades, including WiFi on all fixed-route buses

Developing an organization-wide zero-emissions strategy

Replacement batteries for 12 hybrid electric-diesel buses

Automatic passenger counters, to better optimize service to match riders’ needs

“These grants will support Metro’s ongoing efforts to reinvent what public transit looks like in Hamilton County and across the region,” Metro CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley said in a news release. “While voters boosted Metro’s ability to enhance our bus service by passing Issue 7 last year, we still rely on grants like these to continue upgrading our fleet and facilities. We are thankful to the Ohio Department of Transportation and OKI for their continued support.”

