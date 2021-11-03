Contests
Mount Healthy passes ordinance aimed at cutting down on after-hours parties

By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mount Healthy City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday aimed at cutting down on after-hours parties.

During the council meeting, members discussed issues with more than just after-hours parties.

They say there have been issues with other businesses who allow public access late at night, which is what the new ordinance now prohibits.

All businesses will need to close their doors between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Mount Healthy Police Chief Vince Demasi says too often they have been called out to an after-hours party that has gotten out of hand.

“We’ve gotten quite a few complaints,” said Chief Demasi. “We have some folks that want to put on after-hours events, specifically geared towards the continuing party after the bars close.”

The chief said the new ordinance could prevent a lot of problems.

“Most of our community sleeps, you know, they’re all working people and they’re trying to get some rest before they have to get up and go to work and do all that good stuff,” explained Chief Demasi.

More than just the party planner will be penalized if a business is found to be violating the ordinance.

“The way the ordinance is currently written, not only can the event promoter be cited, but the actual owner of the facility can be cited as well, so we think that adds an extra layer of protection,” the chief said.

If business owners or property owners violate the ordinance, they will be hit with a third-degree misdemeanor charge which could cost them up to $500.

