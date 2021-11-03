Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

400K doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ohio this week, department of health says

Kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine today.
Kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine today.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff said first shipments of the pediatric formulation of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have already arrived in Ohio and more are expected soon.

He said about 400,000 doses of pediatric vaccines are coming into Ohio this week and there will be “plenty of it to go around.”

Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters age 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of the vaccine.

The shots will be available soon and will be offered at pediatricians offices, clinics and pharmacies. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.

“Today is a day that many children and numerous adults — parents, guardians, grandparents, aunts, uncles, pediatricians, teachers, and coaches — have long awaited,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “The authorization of this COVID-19 vaccine for younger Ohioans is yet another crucial turning point in this pandemic, allowing us to better protect young children from severe complications from COVID-19. This deadly virus has killed more than 24,000 Ohioans and has caused nearly 206,000 pediatric infections among those ages 17 and younger.”

Dr. Patty Manning Courtney of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says the trials of the vaccine on kids show the shots work. She said kids also have fewer side effects than adults.

Vanderhoff said kids who get vaccinated by Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.

In the Tri-State, Cincinnati Children’s announced the new age group can start getting their COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The vaccines will be available Wednesday at the medical center’s vaccine clinic on the Avondale campus.

Children’s Hospital said it’s preferred that parents make appointments to have their children vaccinated.

Cincinnati Children’s will also offer the COVID vaccine to kids at other locations in the coming days. The next locations include the Liberty Campus in Butler County, at the Green Township outpatient center, the Hopple Street Health Center, and at Cincinnati Children’s primary care offices.

Also, Hamilton County Public Health said they received 1,200 doses of the vaccine authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Hamilton County Public Health Public Information Officer Mike Samet said the doses will be for the county’s vaccine clinics.

Pediatricians, school clinics, some retail clinics, public health, etc., will also be providing shots, he said.

Vaccine clinic listings are provided on Hamilton County Public Health’s website.

In addition, the Ohio Vax-2-School program will expand to include the new youth ages.

Ohio Vax-2-School will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

The vaccine lottery now applies to anyone ages 5-25 who has already been fully vaccinated, or newly vaccinated individuals who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible for Ohio Vax-2-School can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com.

Daily prize winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at ohiovax2school.com starting Nov. 29 and ending Dec. 2.

The grand prize winners will be announced on the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. EDT on Dec. 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Kellie Drollinger
Tragedy piles on for children who lost mother in East Price Hill shooting
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Adventure Express is a wooden rolller coaster that opened at Kings Island in 1991. It travels...
Kings Island lawsuit: Woman suffered stroke after riding roller coaster
Eddasia Parson
Woman arrested after chase in Blue Ash, evidence indicates link to Tri-State car theft ring, police say

Latest News

covid-19 vaccine for kids
Cincinnati Children’s to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for kids Wednesday
All staff who work directly with students in grades 7-12 or work in a facility where everyone...
Kenton County School District changes mask policy
Hamilton County Health Department has received pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Hamilton County Public Health receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11
WEBXTRA: Jacksonville Kiwanis Club donates money for neonatal ventilator
New Kentucky hospitalization data show ‘critical’ need for boosters, Beshear says