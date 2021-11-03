400K doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Ohio this week, department of health says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff said first shipments of the pediatric formulation of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have already arrived in Ohio and more are expected soon.

He said about 400,000 doses of pediatric vaccines are coming into Ohio this week and there will be “plenty of it to go around.”

Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters age 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of the vaccine.

The shots will be available soon and will be offered at pediatricians offices, clinics and pharmacies. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.

“Today is a day that many children and numerous adults — parents, guardians, grandparents, aunts, uncles, pediatricians, teachers, and coaches — have long awaited,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “The authorization of this COVID-19 vaccine for younger Ohioans is yet another crucial turning point in this pandemic, allowing us to better protect young children from severe complications from COVID-19. This deadly virus has killed more than 24,000 Ohioans and has caused nearly 206,000 pediatric infections among those ages 17 and younger.”

Dr. Patty Manning Courtney of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says the trials of the vaccine on kids show the shots work. She said kids also have fewer side effects than adults.

Vanderhoff said kids who get vaccinated by Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.

In the Tri-State, Cincinnati Children’s announced the new age group can start getting their COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The vaccines will be available Wednesday at the medical center’s vaccine clinic on the Avondale campus.

Children’s Hospital said it’s preferred that parents make appointments to have their children vaccinated.

Cincinnati Children’s will also offer the COVID vaccine to kids at other locations in the coming days. The next locations include the Liberty Campus in Butler County, at the Green Township outpatient center, the Hopple Street Health Center, and at Cincinnati Children’s primary care offices.

Also, Hamilton County Public Health said they received 1,200 doses of the vaccine authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Hamilton County Public Health Public Information Officer Mike Samet said the doses will be for the county’s vaccine clinics.

Pediatricians, school clinics, some retail clinics, public health, etc., will also be providing shots, he said.

Vaccine clinic listings are provided on Hamilton County Public Health’s website.

In addition, the Ohio Vax-2-School program will expand to include the new youth ages.

Ohio Vax-2-School will award 150 scholarships worth $10,000 each and five $100,000 scholarships to an Ohio college or university for career or technical education.

The vaccine lottery now applies to anyone ages 5-25 who has already been fully vaccinated, or newly vaccinated individuals who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible for Ohio Vax-2-School can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com.

Daily prize winners will be announced on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at ohiovax2school.com starting Nov. 29 and ending Dec. 2.

The grand prize winners will be announced on the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. EDT on Dec. 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.