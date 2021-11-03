Contests
Parents of NKY high school soccer player claim negligence led to son’s death: Lawsuit

By Trevor Peters and Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The parents of a Northern Kentucky teen who died on the soccer field say years of negligence on behalf of the school and Diocese of Covington factored into their son’s death.

An amended lawsuit, filed by the parents of Matthew Mangine, claims negligence against St. Henry High School, the Diocese of Covington, and St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Mangine died on June 16, 2020, during soccer practice.

The lawsuit claims the head coach, athletic trainer and athletic director were not trained properly on how to use an automatic external defibrillator (AED).

According to documents, there were multiple AED devices on-site and none were used on Mangine after he collapsed.

The court documents claim there was an AED in a building near the practice field, but the staff was unaware of it.

Even if they did know about the AED’s location, the lawsuit says they would not have been able to get it because no one had keys to open the building.

The lawsuit says the coaches and trainers there when Mangine collapsed “were not equipped to deal with the situation present by Matthew’s cardiac arrest, due in large part to the failures of the defendants to adequately and properly prepare them for such emergencies.”

A motion hearing on this case has been set for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in Boone County.

