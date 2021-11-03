Reds trade Barnhart to Detroit for minor league infielder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a trade that sends catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers.

In return for the two-time Gold Glove winner, the Reds will get minor league infielder Nick Quintana.

Last season, the 31-year-old Barnhart batted .247 with seven home runs and 48 RBI.

Barnhart has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the Reds.

Thank you, Tucker, for being an incredible representative of the Reds organization since your selection in the 2009 draft. You provided unmatched leadership on the field and countless hours in the community. We wish nothing but the best for you, Sierra, Tatum & Benny in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/BoBAhy2dbH — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 3, 2021

Quintana, 24, was selected out of the University of Arizona in the second round by the Tigers.

He has made 140 defensive appearances at 3B in two years. Quintana produced 29 doubles, a triple, 11 HRs and 64 RBI during that time.

