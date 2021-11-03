Semi crash closes EB Ronald Reagan Hwy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down at Galbraith Road due to a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A semi tractor-trailer struck a vehicle parked in the berm, dispatchers say.

One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A second ambulance was sent to the scene to check on another person.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.