Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Semi crash closes EB Ronald Reagan Hwy

Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down at Galbraith Road due to a crash,...
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down at Galbraith Road due to a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down at Galbraith Road due to a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A semi tractor-trailer struck a vehicle parked in the berm, dispatchers say.

One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A second ambulance was sent to the scene to check on another person.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Kellie Drollinger
Tragedy piles on for children who lost mother in East Price Hill shooting
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Adventure Express is a wooden rolller coaster that opened at Kings Island in 1991. It travels...
Kings Island lawsuit: Woman suffered stroke after riding roller coaster
Eddasia Parson
Woman arrested after chase in Blue Ash, evidence indicates link to Tri-State car theft ring, police say

Latest News

Northbound Interstate I-71 is open again in Warren County after a serious crash closed it...
Update: NB I-71 reopens in Warren County, medical helicopter responds to crash
A Freeze Warning is in effect midnight Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday for most of the...
Freeze warning Wednesday morning
Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing a new menu item at 95 restaurants in Cincinnati and...
Chipotle tests new menu item in Cincinnati
Butler County woman reports man exposed himself to her in parking lot
Woman says man exposed himself to her in Butler County parking lot