Sunny but cold today, highs near 50

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny through midday. A few clouds will move in later this afternoon and highs reach for the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Tonight’s lows drop into the chilly 20s again. There is a possibility that some locations could experience patchy morning frost.

Sunshine will dominate on Thursday. Highs again near 50 degrees. We will improve slightly on Friday with highs expected in the low 50s.

The cold stretch won’t last too long. A warming trend arrives early next week pushing afternoon high temperatures into the 60s. We will hold off on rain chances until November 11th.

