Update: NB I-71 reopens in Warren County, medical helicopter responds to crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate I-71 is open again in Warren County after a serious crash closed it during the morning rush.

A vehicle with at least one person inside became trapped under a semi tractor-trailer near the Ohio 48 exit at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Care Flight responded and flew one person to a hospital after a delay due to the fog, OSP says.

The highway was shut down for more than two hours. One lane opened shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

