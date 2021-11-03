Update: NB I-71 reopens in Warren County, medical helicopter responds to crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate I-71 is open again in Warren County after a serious crash closed it during the morning rush.

A vehicle with at least one person inside became trapped under a semi tractor-trailer near the Ohio 48 exit at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Care Flight responded and flew one person to a hospital after a delay due to the fog, OSP says.

The highway was shut down for more than two hours. One lane opened shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

BREAKING: A number of traffic accidents right now including a semi crash out of Warren Co. It has closed I-71 NB lanes. Traffic at a standstill. @StefDFOX19Now has what you need to know and @MorganParrishTV is live at the scene on @FOX19. #fox19now pic.twitter.com/T2ZtspXYx0 — Andrea Finney (@AndreaTVNews) November 3, 2021

To avoid this, my suggestion would be to take 75 NB OR SR 48 to SR 22 to SR 123, where you can jump back on 71. @FOX19 Feel free to send me other suggestions! https://t.co/uleqCSvCYL — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) November 3, 2021

