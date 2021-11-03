Update: NB I-71 reopens in Warren County, medical helicopter responds to crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate I-71 is open again in Warren County after a serious crash closed it during the morning rush.
A vehicle with at least one person inside became trapped under a semi tractor-trailer near the Ohio 48 exit at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Care Flight responded and flew one person to a hospital after a delay due to the fog, OSP says.
The highway was shut down for more than two hours. One lane opened shortly after 9 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
