VIDEO: Blue Ash firefighters rescue dog trapped under enclosed patio

By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue Ash Firefighters rescued a dog that became trapped under an enclosed patio in the 9400 block of Benchmark Tuesday afternoon.

The dog, Shadow, was stuck behind a support beam, so firefighters climbed under the patio and dug a hole for Shadow to climb under.

They also cut through the floor of the patio to try to gain access. 

String cheese and treats were used to try to coax him out.

Eventually, Lt. Patrick Pyles was able to pull Shadow free unharmed.

Firefighters reinforced the area under the patio to prevent Shadow from getting trapped again.

