Woman says man exposed himself to her in Butler County parking lot

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County woman is warning shoppers to be vigilant after she reported that a stranger exposed himself to her in a Liberty Township parking lot.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous since the alleged exposer has not been caught, said she walked out of the Walgreens near OH-747 and Princeton Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday and saw something shocking.

“This person’s passenger side window was down, and he yelled to me, ‘Hey girl!’ which caught my attention, so I looked over, and when I looked over, he was sitting there exposing himself to me,” she said.

The woman said she initially struggled to process what was unfolding in front of her.

“I think the words that came out of my mouth were, ‘Oh my God,’” the woman said. “I just wanted to get away, and I wanted to be safe, and I wanted to get in my car, and I think my heart was racing because I thought, ‘What in the world is gonna happen next?’”

The woman stated that she notified store employees and did get a glimpse of the man’s vehicle as he drove off.

Once she got home, she said she called the Butler County Sheriff’s office, and they sent a deputy to her house. She said the deputy told her they would keep an eye out for the man.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the woman did not have a description of the suspect, but they did make a note of the incident in their computer system.

”Please be vigilant. Just be please be aware that this happened, and we think that we live in a very safe place, and I think we still do, but things like this can happen. Just be safe. Always be cautious,” the woman said.

