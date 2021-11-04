2 teens arrested after crashing stolen SUV in Clifton, police say: WATCH

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least two teenagers crashed a stolen SUV in Clifton on Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers with CPD’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit initially tried to stop the SUV for a drug investigation around 2:38 p.m., police say.

When the driver saw police, he immediately sped away toward the intersection of Clifton Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say they did not engage the SUV in a pursuit.

In the intersection, the SUV flipped and crashed upside down, as shown in a video from the dashcam of a driver at the intersection who was not involved in the crash.

Three people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash. Two suspects were apprehended, ages 15 and 14.

The third suspect was not apprehended. Police say that suspect is “possibly” a teen as well. They do not say why the teen was not apprehended, whether because he or she fled, because they were deemed not to be at fault or for some other reason.

The two apprehended teens were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers discovered during the crash investigation that the SUV had been stolen.

It isn’t known whether there is any connection to the rash of car thefts about which law enforcement across the Tri-State have warned since late September.

Blue Ash police on Thursday pursued and arrested a teenage girl involved in a car theft they believe could be connected to the so-called “glacier gang.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.