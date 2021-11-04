5k to support veterans expecting record numbers this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You may notice a lot of red, white, blue and camo at The Banks this weekend. That’s because the DAV 5k is returning in person Saturday.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has been around for 100 years providing much-needed services to veterans and their families. But they can’t provide that help without the generosity of donors.

Each year, DAV helps more than a million veterans across the country with a variety of services at no cost to the service members.

“That includes benefits protection, that includes legislative work, volunteerism, employment,” explains DAV National Communications Director and veteran Rob Lewis, “You name it, we are there to help disabled veterans transition back into their civilian life. We help take care of their families and we make sure we keep our promise to America’s veterans.”

As a non-profit, they can’t provide those services without fundraisers like the DAV 5k.

Last year, the 5k was held virtually around the entire world. Lewis says people participated as far away as Hawaii and Sweden!

“Having people around the world saying, ‘thank you to disabled veterans,’ saying, ‘I’m going to put my time and effort into running this 5k, where I am to let you know that I’m not forgetting about you during the pandemic,’ it meant a lot to us,” said Lewis.

With the virtual event, the race raised more money than ever.

This year, they plan to do even better by holding the in-person event in Cincinnati and a virtual event around the globe.

Lewis says he’s most looking forward to seeing people gather together for such a great cause.

“I think if there’s anything we’ve learned during the pandemic is that it’s good to have community,” explains Lewis, “It’s good to be around to see friends see family and to see the people that you’re supporting with a race like the DAV 5k.”

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 3,000 people registered for the combined event.

Online registration is closed, but you can register Friday at Fleet Feet in Blue Ash from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also show up Saturday before 8:30 a.m. and register.

You will get a shirt and a sweater hat with registration.

The 5k begins at Great American Ballpark Saturday at 9 a.m.

