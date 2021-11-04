65-year-old man charged with 10 counts of child porn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Elmwood Place man is accused of 10 counts of child pornography.
William Abney, 65, is officially charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
He was arrested Wednesday and held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
His bond was set at $500,000 when he made a brief court appearance Thursday morning.
