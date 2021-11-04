Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Baby gorilla born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for first time in its history (photos)

By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in its 139-year history, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby boy gorilla.

Parents Nneka and Mokolo welcomed their bundle of joy on the morning of Oct. 26, according to a news release from the zoo.

Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

The western lowland gorilla remains unnamed, the release said, and the public will soon have an opportunity to share their suggestions.

The zoo said Nneka did not immediately catch on to her motherly duties. Luckily, the troop’s eldest female, Fredrika, stepped up to the plate.

This is not the first rodeo for 47-year-old Fredrika, also known as Freddy. She’s raised four infants, according to the release.

When it’s time for food, Freddy brings the newborn to the zoo’s animal care team for a bottle.

Gorilla baby with "Freddy" on exhibit at PCA on October 29, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland...
Gorilla baby with "Freddy" on exhibit at PCA on October 29, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

According to the release, zoo staff continues to work with the gorilla family, using positive reinforcement training techniques, to encourage cooperative participation during feedings.

Thanks to a budding partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage, there will be an exclusive video series featuring updates on the growth and development of the gorilla baby, the zoo said.

You can visit the newborn at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Baby male Gorilla with "Freddy" at PCA on November 3, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
Baby male Gorilla with "Freddy" at PCA on November 3, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Kroger launches paid membership program
A vehicle with at least one person inside became trapped under a semi tractor-trailer near the...
NB I-71 reopens in Warren County following serious crash
Matthew Mangine
Parents of NKY high school soccer player claim negligence led to son’s death: Lawsuit

Latest News

Bourbon
Support local non-profit at Boots and Bourbon Gala
New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring...
New Kids On the Block to kick off ‘The Mixtape Tour’ in Cincy
The Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to support research, care
The Hyde Park Blast returns Saturday for the first time at night and in the fall
Hyde Park race supporting cancer research returns this weekend
Cincinnati zoo goers can A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5 and enter for a chance to meet Fiona's family.
A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5, get a chance to meet Fiona’s family