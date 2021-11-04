Contests
Bengals claim veteran CB off waivers

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) claimed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III on waivers, the team announced Thursday.

Hargreaves was waived by the Houston Texans (1-7) earlier in the week.

Drafted No. 11 overall out of Florida in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hargreaves began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

In 2019, the Texans claimed the CB off of waivers.

In his career, Hargreaves has four interceptions in 65 games.

