Bengals claim veteran CB off waivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) claimed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III on waivers, the team announced Thursday.

Hargreaves was waived by the Houston Texans (1-7) earlier in the week.

Drafted No. 11 overall out of Florida in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hargreaves began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).

In 2019, the Texans claimed the CB off of waivers.

In his career, Hargreaves has four interceptions in 65 games.

Can confirm the #Bengals are adding veteran CB Vernon Hargreaves III to their defense.



Big time addition to the DB room. @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 4, 2021

