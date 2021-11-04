Bengals claim veteran CB off waivers
Nov. 4, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) claimed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III on waivers, the team announced Thursday.
Hargreaves was waived by the Houston Texans (1-7) earlier in the week.
Drafted No. 11 overall out of Florida in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hargreaves began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2).
In 2019, the Texans claimed the CB off of waivers.
In his career, Hargreaves has four interceptions in 65 games.
