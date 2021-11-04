Businesses hope to cash in on ‘College GameDay’ at UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The live broadcast of ESPN’s “College GameDay” from the University of Cincinnati on Saturday is not only good for the school but also for the businesses nearby.

One such business anticipating a gameday rush is Pieology Pizzeria.

“College GameDay” will broadcast from The Commons on the campus of the College Football Playoff’s No. 6 ranked University of Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

Lineup for “The Pit” area nearest the stage will start at 5:30 a.m.

Parking starts at $15 at Eden Garage on UC’s East Campus for those that prepay at cpaw.io/cgdparking. Cash parking on Saturday will be $20 at the garage.

The national pregame show will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.