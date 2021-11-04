Castellanos opts out of Reds contract, reports say
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nick Castellanos has opted out of his Reds contract, MLB Network reports.
Jon Heyman said in a tweet the outfielder is now a free agent.
Castellanos signed a 4-year deal for $64 million with the Reds before the 2020 season that gave him the right to go after both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
