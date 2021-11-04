Castellanos opts out of Reds contract, reports say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nick Castellanos has opted out of his Reds contract, MLB Network reports.

Jon Heyman said in a tweet the outfielder is now a free agent.

Castellanos signed a 4-year deal for $64 million with the Reds before the 2020 season that gave him the right to go after both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Nick Castellanos opts out. Castellanos, 29, had .309/.362/.576 slash line this year. Had $34M and 2 years to go. Now a free agent. #reds — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 4, 2021

