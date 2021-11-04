Contests
Castellanos opts out of Reds contract, reports say

Nick Castellanos has opted out of his Reds contract, according to various reports.
Nick Castellanos has opted out of his Reds contract, according to various reports.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nick Castellanos has opted out of his Reds contract, MLB Network reports.

Jon Heyman said in a tweet the outfielder is now a free agent.

Castellanos signed a 4-year deal for $64 million with the Reds before the 2020 season that gave him the right to go after both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

