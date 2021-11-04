Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint

Edward Moore, 43.
Edward Moore, 43.(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after Georgetown police say he chased down a car involved in a hit-and-run, forced it stop and then held the people in that car at gunpoint until police arrived.

According to an arrest citation, Wednesday afternoon, around 4, police responded to a hit-and-run near the intersection of Bourbon St. and Payne St.

Police say when officers arrived they saw 43-year-old Edward Moore, of Georgetown, standing near a blue car.

The citation says Moore had a gun in his back pocket. When the officers looked at the gun, a 1911 model, they noticed there was a round the chamber, the hammer was cocked and the safety was off.

Moore told police he had witnessed a crash and had stopped to check on the people in the other car that the blue car had hit. He says that is when the blue car took off.

Moore says he chased after the blue car and was able to get it to pull over.

The two people inside the car, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, told police Moore raced passed them in his car and pulled his vehicle over in front of them. They say he then got out with a gun in his hand.

The teens said Moore forced them at gunpoint to get out and give him the car keys. They say he wouldn’t let them leave until the police got there and that he said, “this wouldn’t be the first time I’ve used my pistol.”

The citation says two other witnesses also reported seeing Moore forcing the car over, getting out with a gun and taking the keys from the teens.

Moore was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Kroger launches paid membership program
Matthew Mangine
Parents of NKY high school soccer player claim negligence led to son’s death: Lawsuit
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
‘College GameDay’ announces set location for first trip to UC

Latest News

Nonprofit helping Cincinnati get back to work
Nonprofit helping Cincinnati get back to work
An Isaac Wright image at Detroit's Penobscot building.
No jail time for photographer, veteran who scaled buildings for high-wire photos
Businesses hope to cash in on 'College GameDay' at UC
Businesses hope to cash in on ‘College GameDay’ at UC
DAV 5k returns in person this weekend,
5K to support veterans expecting record numbers this weekend
According to court documents, Justin Nix, 30, admitted to stabbing Ricky Wagers, 39, in the...
Grand jury declines to indict man accused in deadly Butler County stabbing