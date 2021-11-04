Developer wins $5M judgment against The Port over Millennium Hotel site

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - A developer has won a $5 million legal judgment against The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority for his role in the redevelopment of the former Millennium Hotel site Downtown.

Rob Smyjunas was awarded a summary judgment for fees tied to the project by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Tom Heekin, The Port confirmed Thursday to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“We stand by the merits of our case and disagree with the court’s decision. We are considering our options moving forward so it would be inappropriate to comment further,’’ Tom Milliken, a spokesman for The Port, said in a statement.

At issue was whether Smyjunas, who could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning, deserved to be further compensated for acquiring the purchase rights to the Millennium.

Smyjunas, CEO of Oakley-based Vandercar Holdings, obtained a purchase contract for the hotel in late 2019 from Singapore billionaire Kwek Leng Ben.

He then struck a deal with The Port to transfer his purchase rights to the public finance agency in exchange for redevelopment fees.

Smyjunas was paid a $2.5 million fee from The Port after it closed on the $36 million purchase of the property at 150 W. Fifth St. on Feb. 14, 2020.

But The Port also agreed to pay him an additional $5 million in fees if it issued redevelopment bonds for the property within a year of the real estate closing.

Shortly after the closing, The Port approved nearly $59 million in bonds to acquire and demolish the hotel.

Smyjunas argued that the ongoing demolition of the hotel, which shut its doors New Year’s Day, is part of the redevelopment of the site – even though The Port has no concrete plans for new development there.

Smyjunas previously told The Enquirer that the bonds issued to finance the demolition should have triggered the immediate payment of the $5 million fee.

He sued The Port for breach of contract and negotiating in bad faith.

A recent Enquirer examination of sworn depositions and other documents revealed that political pressure and behind-the-scenes fights influenced the Millennium deal.

