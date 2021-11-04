Emergency shelter begins winter sheltering operations in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky began its winter sheltering operations this week.

The shelter is the only immediate low-barrier shelter for men and women ages 18 and up in Northern Kentucky.

This is the 14th winter season for the shelter at Scott Street and it’s also the last. It’s soon going to be transitioned into a new state-of-the-art home on 13th Street.

The shelter says guests who come have access to a safe space to sleep as well as additional services to help them recover from homelessness, including, housing assistance programs, financial planning, social service referrals and health services.

The shelter also provides breakfast and dinner, access to showers, clothes and laundry.

The new building with double current capacity for individuals year-round who are experiencing homelessness in the 10,000 square foot facility.

It will also serve as Northern Kentucky’s first Daytime Navigation and Engagement Center, allowing people to stay during the day and get in touch with services they may need.

