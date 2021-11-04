Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FAA ad warns air passengers to behave or face consequences

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has a serious warning for airline passengers in a new ad.

The video highlights a criminal case the agency sent to the Justice Department.

It outlines an actual fine issued to an unruly passenger and says “You don’t want this letter.”

This comes as airline worker unions have been pressuring the government to get tougher on violence on commercial flights.

But the FAA doesn’t have the power to prosecute criminal cases. They can only assess civil fines up to $37,000.

Most of the passengers end up walking free.

Of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints the FAA received this year, it has sent just 37 of the so-called “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Kroger launches paid membership program
Matthew Mangine
Parents of NKY high school soccer player claim negligence led to son’s death: Lawsuit
A vehicle with at least one person inside became trapped under a semi tractor-trailer near the...
NB I-71 reopens in Warren County following serious crash

Latest News

Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in special counsel John Durham’s probe into...
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying
The Biden administration has set a deadline for certain vaccine mandates to take effect.
Feds set employer vaccine mandate deadline
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.