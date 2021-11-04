Fifth Third announces $1,250 payment to employees working through pandemic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fifth Third Bank announced a special payment of $1,250 for full-time employees who have worked through the ongoing pandemic.

It is the second time the bank has recognized the work of these employees through a special payment program.

“Our employees have gone above and beyond to ensure that we continue to meet the financial needs of our customers – whether it is by phone or in-person,” President of Fifth Third BancorpTim Spence said in a news release. “Our team has been working on-site in our financial centers and office locations every day through the pandemic to serve customers. That has allowed us to keep 99% of our financial centers open. Our employees’ efforts to keep customers at the center have been remarkable, and I’m pleased we are able to show our appreciation by providing this special payment.”

Full-time employees, including those in customer service and operations roles, who were in their role between May 10, 2020, and April 5, 2021, will receive the $1,250 at the end of November.

Part-time employees during the same period will receive $625.

“As we have said time and again, we are appreciative and proud of our employees, and it is our ongoing commitment to support them in good times and in challenging times,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer. “We especially want to thank those employees who have been front and center helping our customers during the pandemic.”

More than 7,500 employees will receive a payment.

