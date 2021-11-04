Grand jury declines to indict man accused in deadly Butler County stabbing

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury decided not to indict a man accused of a deadly stabbing.

According to court documents, Justin Nix, 30, admitted to stabbing Ricky Wagers, 39, in the chest during a fight on Oct. 21 in the 2000 block of Darrtown Road.

Friends took Wagers to the hospital, where he died.

Nix was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, court records showed.

“We charged him and the grand jury no-billed it and that’s how the system works and it’s the best system in the world. We support it 100%,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser says the sheriff’s office acted appropriately in this case and it was up to the grand jury to make a determination about an indictment.

“The two men were involved in mortal combat,” Gmoser said. “We are not privileged to know what discussions were made by the grand jury. The grand jury was given all sides of this case.”

