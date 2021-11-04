Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Grand jury declines to indict man accused in deadly Butler County stabbing

According to court documents, Justin Nix, 30, admitted to stabbing Ricky Wagers, 39, in the...
According to court documents, Justin Nix, 30, admitted to stabbing Ricky Wagers, 39, in the chest during a fight on Oct. 21 in the 2000 block of Darrtown Road. A Butler County grand jury declined to indict Nix.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury decided not to indict a man accused of a deadly stabbing.

According to court documents, Justin Nix, 30, admitted to stabbing Ricky Wagers, 39, in the chest during a fight on Oct. 21 in the 2000 block of Darrtown Road.

Friends took Wagers to the hospital, where he died.

Nix was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, court records showed.

“We charged him and the grand jury no-billed it and that’s how the system works and it’s the best system in the world. We support it 100%,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser says the sheriff’s office acted appropriately in this case and it was up to the grand jury to make a determination about an indictment.

“The two men were involved in mortal combat,” Gmoser said. “We are not privileged to know what discussions were made by the grand jury. The grand jury was given all sides of this case.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Kroger launches paid membership program
Matthew Mangine
Parents of NKY high school soccer player claim negligence led to son’s death: Lawsuit
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
‘College GameDay’ announces set location for first trip to UC

Latest News

DAV 5k returns in person this weekend,
5K to support veterans expecting record numbers this weekend
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning
The man walked onto the highway after crashing his vehicle nearby, according to the sheriff's...
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning
Thursday Evening Update
Thursday Evening Update