Kings Island announces nightly parade for WinterFest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - WinterFest at Kings Island will feature a new nightly parade this year, park officials announced Thursday.

“Wonderland Parade” will include more than 150 festive performers and eight floats with classic holiday themes like toy boxes, gingerbread houses and Santa Claus.

WinterFest will kick off Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

More information and tickets are available on the park’s website.

