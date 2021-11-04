‘Living in a warzone’: Louisville teen shares story of gun violence on steps of US Supreme Court

(WAVE) - Standing on the steps of the United States Supreme Court, Louisville teen Victoria Gwynn shared her story of growing up in the midst of reckless gunplay.

“I’m just trying to make sure the young ones don’t grow up to pick up guns and do all of the stuff that’s going on now,” Gwynn said.

Gwynn spoke at a Gun Laws Save Lives rally in Washington D.C. Wednesday while SCOTUS heard arguments of New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen, a case challenging New York’s conceal carry restrictions. Gwynn’s story was read in an amicus brief attached to the case.

In her statement, Gwynn said growing up in west Louisville was like “living in a warzone.”

“I just want to be heard so all of this can finally be put to an end,” Gwynn said. “This senseless gun violence is just ridiculous.”

Gwynn’s family has a history of gun violence. Her brother was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2019. Then, on June 7 in Ballard Park, she was shot. According to police, about 200 shots were fired at her and her friends.

Five months and several surgeries later, Gwynn said she wants to honor her brother.

“Me speaking out, I feel like I am doing my brother some justice,” Gwynn said. “I hope they hear me and do something about it.”

The rally, organized by March for Our Lives and Brady United Against Gun Violence, featured seven other speakers, all telling the personal price of gun violence.

“I lost a piece of me, but the fight won’t let me stop,” Gwynn said. “I grow each day stronger, to set an example to never give up.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.