Macy’s holiday tree to arrive at Fountain Square this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are about 50 days left, but it’s about to start looking a little more like Christmas on Fountain Square.

The Macy’s holiday tree is set to arrive at Fountain Square early Saturday morning.

The 56-foot Norway Spruce was selected specifically for the Square by 3CDC.

“This tree is the centerpiece for many Cincinnati holiday traditions,” Senior Events Production Manager for 3CDC Andi Schultes said in a news release. “Our goal every year is to find a beautiful tree that will be a part of a lasting memory for Fountain Square visitors.”

The tree will begin its procession to Fountain Square late Friday evening.

Strands of decorative lights and a five-foot-tall, red Macy’s star will be added over the course of the next few days that follow.

For those who recall the 2020 tree debacle, remember, beauty takes time.

“We assure you that the holiday tree will look glamorous once all the proper adjustments are complete by the end of the weekend,” 3CDC said.

The tree is expected to arrive in downtown Cincinnati around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The UC Health Ice Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will open for skating at 8 a.m. Saturday as the tree is being installed.

The 2021 Macy’s Light Up the Square will return this year as an in-person event after going all-digital in 2020.

This year’s celebration will take place on Friday, Nov. 26, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

