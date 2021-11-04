Man arrested after stealing gun, threatening to ‘kill anyone in his path,’ police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man accused of breaking into a home and stealing a gun was arrested after making threats to “kill anyone in his path.”

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Aberdeen Avenue for a report of someone breaking into a home, according to Covington police.

The homeowner saw on a security camera the suspect, identified as Jesse Ooten, breaking into their gun safe and taking a weapon, police said.

Responding officers were advised while en route, Ooten had cut off his ankle monitor, police explained.

Officers were told by Ooten’s family he made threats “to kill anyone in his path,” according to police.

Ooten was not at the home when officers arrived, but he was nearby.

A few minutes later, police said Ooten was found about a block away in Barb Cook Park.

Covington officers talked with Ooten for more than an hour. Police say he would not respond and refused the commands given by officers.

When communications attempts failed, officers approached Ooten and were able to arrest him, according to police.

He is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, police said.

