Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man arrested after stealing gun, threatening to ‘kill anyone in his path,’ police say

The man was arrested at Barb Cook Park after he broke into a nearby home, according to...
The man was arrested at Barb Cook Park after he broke into a nearby home, according to Covington police.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man accused of breaking into a home and stealing a gun was arrested after making threats to “kill anyone in his path.”

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Aberdeen Avenue for a report of someone breaking into a home, according to Covington police.

The homeowner saw on a security camera the suspect, identified as Jesse Ooten, breaking into their gun safe and taking a weapon, police said.

Responding officers were advised while en route, Ooten had cut off his ankle monitor, police explained.

Officers were told by Ooten’s family he made threats “to kill anyone in his path,” according to police.

Jesse Ooten is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, possession of a...
Jesse Ooten is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, police said.(Covington Police Department)

Ooten was not at the home when officers arrived, but he was nearby.

A few minutes later, police said Ooten was found about a block away in Barb Cook Park.

Covington officers talked with Ooten for more than an hour. Police say he would not respond and refused the commands given by officers.

When communications attempts failed, officers approached Ooten and were able to arrest him, according to police.

He is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Kroger launches paid membership program
Matthew Mangine
Parents of NKY high school soccer player claim negligence led to son’s death: Lawsuit
A vehicle with at least one person inside became trapped under a semi tractor-trailer near the...
NB I-71 reopens in Warren County following serious crash

Latest News

Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
The man walked onto the highway after crashing his vehicle nearby, according to the sheriff's...
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning
Thursday Evening Update
Thursday Evening Update
Ohio, Kentucky sue Biden over COVID vaccine mandate
Ohio, Kentucky sue Biden over COVID vaccine mandate