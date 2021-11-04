Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 69-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle as he walked onto US-42 early Thursday.

David Jones, 69, of Warsaw, was driving on US-42 when he crossed over into the opposite lane before going off the highway entirely, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones’ vehicle then crashed into a fence near the 12000 block of US-42.

The sheriff’s office said it appears Jones walked away from his vehicle and onto the highway.

An oncoming vehicle then hit Jones, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called around 7:15 a.m. for the reported injury accident, the sheriff’s office said.

Sometime after being dispatched, deputies learned the man was found dead on the highway.

The 69-year-old Jones died at the scene.

The driver who hit Jones did not stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-4874 or email bcs@boonecountynky.org if you have information about this crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.