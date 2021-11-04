Contests
New Costco breaks ground in Butler County Thursday

A new Costco store will break ground Thursday off Interstate 75 in Butler County.
A new Costco store will break ground Thursday off Interstate 75 in Butler County.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will break ground Thursday off Interstate 75 in Butler County’s Liberty Township.

The 160,529 square-foot store will rise on the $133 million Freedom Pointe development at Cox Road and Liberty Way, township officials say.

The store will be on the northeast corner of the Liberty Way/Cox Road intersection, on Cox Road opposite The Christ Hospital.

Costco is expected to open by the end of next year.

Freedom Pointe will include 402 apartments and townhomes, Affiliates in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and a hotel, according to the township.

Plans also call for more retail, offices and restaurants.

Costco has not said yet if any of their current locations in Greater Cincinnati - Springdale and Deerfield Township - will close once the new Liberty store opens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

