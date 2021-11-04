Nonprofit helping Cincinnati get back to work
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Works has been busy since the start of the pandemic to help turn their lives around.
On Thursday, FOX19 NOW got a closer look at how they are getting people on the path to success.
If you would like more information just give them a call at 513-744-9675.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.